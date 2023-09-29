Summer lingers for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Feeling like fall for the end of September and start of October? Nope! Summer-like conditions will dominate over the next few days. It’ll be hot, breezy, mainly dry and therefore there will be concerns for high to very high fire danger over the weekend.

Hot, mainly dry and breezy for Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day and an isolated chance for a shower or storm is possible for the first half of the day in central and eastern areas. High temperatures hit the mid 80s to mid 90s once again. Lincoln will take another stab at a tieing or breaking the record high of 94 degrees set in 1952. It will be a breezy day with southerly winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph possible.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear to partly clear conditions expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. An isolated shower is possible in eastern areas. Breezy conditions will persist too. Lows fall only to the 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Hot and breezy conditions persist Sunday, but it won’t be AS hot... highs return into the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southerly winds persist between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with some high level cirrus and cumulus possible.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We’ve got one more hot & breezy day on Monday before the pattern changes on Tuesday. A cold front will move through the 1011 region on Tuesday, bringing rain & storm chances and significantly cooler conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

