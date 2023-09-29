Teaching kids about farm safety

PENDER, Neb. (KOLN) - A program that helps kids better understand the dangers on the farm is marking a 25-year milestone in the community of Pender.

Mary Paeper is the Pender FFA Farm Safety Coordinator and Founder of this unique safety day that happens annually in Thurston County. We talked to her more about this program. “At this event, we have nine stations for kids to learn from,” Paeper said. “We have large animals, small animals, we have the fire marshal here, we have Northeast Public Power here doing a program on electricity, Nebraska Extension is here and we even have archery here.”

Paeper said this idea of a farm safety day all started when a family friend was killed in a tractor rollover accident. After that happened, the victim’s family asked Paeper to conduct a farm safety day for kids. “They gave me some seed money,” Paeper said. “I contacted our FFA department, and our extension people, and for 25 years now we’ve had this farm safety program.”

“I don’t think people realize the dangers on the farm,” Paeper said. “There’s been a lot of grain bin accidents recently. And, just being in the wrong spot with tractors and all of that big equipment is a problem. Kids need to know where to stand, and not be in the wrong place. The students here come from Pender, but also Wakefield, Emerson, Walthill and Winnebago. A lot of them are from towns, and they don’t realize the dangers around livestock and equipment, and it’s important to educate the kids young. We want them to come away with the knowledge of what to do if they are in a certain situation. If they know their house is on fire, they should know how to escape. If they are on the farm, they should make sure someone is around when going into a grain bin, and they should harness up.”

The hope is this annual event will help children learn how to play it safe in the world of agriculture.

