Two Lancaster County hazardous waste collection events set for October

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln and Lancaster County residents will have the opportunity to take unwanted chemicals to two no cost, drive-through household waste collection events in October.

The events are scheduled for the following dates:

  • Friday, October 6, 2 to 6 p.m. – Raymond Fire Station, 4210 W. Raymond Road, Raymond
  • Saturday, October 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. To learn more on how and where to recycle these items and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov and use the “What Bin Does It Go In?” search tool.

Business waste will not be accepted at the October hazardous waste collection events. Click here or call 402-441-8002 to learn more information.

