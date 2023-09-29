WIC benefits presently not interrupted by federal government shut down

WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the pending federal government shutdown will not effect participants in the Women, Infants and Children program at this time.

In Nebraska, WIC provides healthy food at no cost, breastfeeding support, nutrition information and referrals to about 37,000 people monthly. More than 100 WIC clinics are located throughout the state.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and local agencies are working to keep WIC clinics open and ensure that food benefits continue uninterrupted. New applications will continue to be accepted.

“e-WIC cards will continue to be accepted at WIC-authorized grocery stores and pharmacies,” said Peggy Trouba, program manager at DHHS. “At this time, WIC clinics will be open for business as usual, and WIC recipients can be assured their food benefits will continue to be available.”

“We’re closely monitoring the situation in Washington, D.C. There will be no interruption at this time. Should circumstances change or the shutdown be prolonged, DHHS will reevaluate and communicate any changes,” said Steve Corsi, DHHS CEO.

For more information about the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, popularly known as WIC, please visit the Nebraska WIC Program website. The Nebraska WIC program also can be reached at 402-471-2781, 800-942-1171 or DHHS.NebraskaWIC@nebraska.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra two-vehicle crash kills Lincoln woman
Lincoln woman killed in two-car crash in Palmyra
Memorial Stadium
Proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans unveiled
Brent Lopez
Lincoln man who shot at DHHS caseworkers thought they were police officers, court documents show
Zachary Scheich and Angela Navarro
Lincoln woman arrested for impersonating mother of high school imposter
Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers

Latest News

The Hall County Sheriff has found no evidence of a crime in the death of Constance Baasch.
Sheriff’s investigation finds no evidence of crime in Grand Island woman’s death
Zackary Rainey, 23, was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit through three...
Missouri man leads troopers on pursuit through three central Nebraska counties
Lincoln City Council to host Food Truck Fest on Sept. 30
LES Administrative Board approves recommendation for new CEO