Wilber man sentenced to 13 years for possession of child pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Wilber man was sentenced Friday to 13 years behind bars for one count of processing child pornography.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 65-year-old Kenneth Brinton was sentenced to 13 years in prison and will serve 13 years on supervised release.

The investigation began when the Saline County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Brinton was arrested by the Beatrice Police Department for sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and additional charges regarding a minor.

SCSO officers applied for a search warrant of Brinton’s home. Once granted, they conducted the search warrant and found numerous videos of child pornography on his computer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Overall, there were 57 videos and eight images that contained child pornography located on Brinton’s electronic storage devices, the release stated.

The Attorney’s Office said during the investigation, Brinton had even admitted to recording and saving these videos.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

