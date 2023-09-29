Woman in jail for helping 26-year-old pose as high school student, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 22-year-old woman is in jail, accused of pretending to be the mother of Zachary Scheich, who allegedly posed as a high school student and is facing felony charges.

Lincoln Police said officers arrested Angela Navarro Friday morning for her involvement in the scheme. Navarro is set to appear in court Friday at 2 p.m. to learn the charges she’ll face.

Scheich is 26 but pretended to be a 17-year-old at two Lincoln Public School high schools under an alias, according to police. LPD said Navarro would travel to the school to register him for classes.

An LPD arrest affidavit claims Scheich created false documents and an “elaborate backstory” to pass himself off as a student at Northwest High School and Southeast. The affidavit alleges Scheich continually represented himself to students in LPS schools as 17-year-old Zak Hess. It also alleges he tried to get a minor to have sex with him. It also states that he solicited pornographic material from another minor promising money in return.

Scheich is charged with two counts of child enticement using an electronic communication device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Prosecutors filed additional charges against Zachary Scheich on Thursday.

