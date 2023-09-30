Deadly crash renews concerns over road north of Palmyra

PALMYRA, Neb. (KOLN) - Closed lanes, flashing lights and crumpled steel: it’s a scene some in Palmyra say they’re too used to seeing. They saw it on Thursday, when two vehicles collided, leaving one driver dead.

All day, cars and trucks barrel down a two-mile stretch of Highway 2 north of Palmyra.

“I liken this kind of to being Interstate-80,” Michele Ray, an EMT with Douglas Volunteer Fire and Rescue. “It’s 70 miles per hour. It doesn’t slow down even though you’re kind of going through a town.”

It’s full of hills, curves and blinding lights as the sun goes down.

Ray said last night’s crash was the third in the last two weeks. Earlier in September, a crash on the road ended with a school bus on its side.

“When the traffic is moving this quickly, and there are this many curves that you can’t see clearly, you know, it’s dangerous on a good day,” Ray said. “But if it’s rain or snow or fog, you don’t have a chance of crossing four lanes.”

For every scene of twisted steel and carnage, there’s a team of first responders left to work through the trauma.

“We see these accidents, and these aren’t just fender benders,” Ray said. “These are devastating accidents. And it’s hard.”

Palmyra town board member Sarah Florea said she’s been working to reduce the speed limit to 55 through the intersection.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation did not respond in time to comment. And State Senator Julie Slama, who represents that part of the state, declined to comment.

Ray and other first responders said they hope Thursday night’s crash serves as a wake-up call to state officials.

“I think we’re border-lining on negligence if we don’t do something about it because it just keeps happening and keeps happening,” Ray said. “And people are losing their lives.”

