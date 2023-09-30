Deadly crash renews concerns over road north of Palmyra

Two vehicles that collided at an intersection near Palmyra left one driver dead on Thursday.
Two vehicles that collided at an intersection near Palmyra left one driver dead on Thursday.(10/11 NOW)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Neb. (KOLN) - Closed lanes, flashing lights and crumpled steel: it’s a scene some in Palmyra say they’re too used to seeing. They saw it on Thursday, when two vehicles collided, leaving one driver dead.

All day, cars and trucks barrel down a two-mile stretch of Highway 2 north of Palmyra.

“I liken this kind of to being Interstate-80,” Michele Ray, an EMT with Douglas Volunteer Fire and Rescue. “It’s 70 miles per hour. It doesn’t slow down even though you’re kind of going through a town.”

It’s full of hills, curves and blinding lights as the sun goes down.

Ray said last night’s crash was the third in the last two weeks. Earlier in September, a crash on the road ended with a school bus on its side.

“When the traffic is moving this quickly, and there are this many curves that you can’t see clearly, you know, it’s dangerous on a good day,” Ray said. “But if it’s rain or snow or fog, you don’t have a chance of crossing four lanes.”

For every scene of twisted steel and carnage, there’s a team of first responders left to work through the trauma.

“We see these accidents, and these aren’t just fender benders,” Ray said. “These are devastating accidents. And it’s hard.”

Palmyra town board member Sarah Florea said she’s been working to reduce the speed limit to 55 through the intersection.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation did not respond in time to comment. And State Senator Julie Slama, who represents that part of the state, declined to comment.

Ray and other first responders said they hope Thursday night’s crash serves as a wake-up call to state officials.

“I think we’re border-lining on negligence if we don’t do something about it because it just keeps happening and keeps happening,” Ray said. “And people are losing their lives.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra two-vehicle crash kills Lincoln woman
Lincoln woman killed in two-car crash in Palmyra
Memorial Stadium
Proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans unveiled
Zachary Scheich and Angela Navarro
Lincoln woman arrested for impersonating mother of high school imposter
Brent Lopez
Lincoln man who shot at DHHS caseworkers thought they were police officers, court documents show
Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers

Latest News

Former Husker great and, more recently, Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop...
Former Husker returns to Memorial Stadium as fan
Former Husker great and, more recently, Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop...
Happening Tomorrow: Watch the game with Prince Amukamara
A 22-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, accused of pretending to be the mother of Zachary...
Lincoln woman arrested for impersonating mother of high school imposter (6 p.m.)
For one family in Lincoln, it’s been a year spent in and out of the hospital.
Lincoln boy with rare condition gets to experience preschool