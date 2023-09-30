Former Husker returns to Memorial Stadium as fan

Former Husker great and, more recently, Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop in Lincoln on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker great and Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop in Lincoln on Saturday.

“Not going to Memorial Stadium as a player, now going as a fan so I can be Nebraska’s very own hype man and get the fans excited,” Amukamara said.

It’s part of DIRECTV’s Fall College Football Tour, which is making stops at different campuses across the country.

On Saturday, they’ll be out front of Memorial Stadium with a setup equipped with TVs and a lounge area with the chance to hangout with Amukamara during the game.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

