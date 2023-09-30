Huskers prepare to host Michigan on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska returns to Big Ten Conference play and finishes a three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers entertain the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. Central time, with the game televised by FOX and available on the Fox Sports App. The radio broadcast will be available on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska won its second straight game last Saturday with a 28-14 victory over Louisiana Tech. The Huskers used a powerful running game to wear down the Bulldogs and take control with three touchdowns on their first four possessions of the second half. Nebraska finished the game with 312 rushing yards, including a pair of 100-yard rushers in the same game since the 2020 season. Defensively, the Blackshirt defense limited Louisiana Tech to 46 rushing yards.

Michigan comes to Lincoln with a 4-0 record, including a 1-0 Big Ten mark following last week’s 31-7 victory over Rutgers in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are ranked second in both polls this week, and have captured the past two Big Ten Conference titles.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s squad has been impressive on both sides of the ball this season. Michigan leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 5.8 points per game and is third in total defense, allowing 231.0 yards per game. The Wolverine offense is one of the nation’s most efficient passing attacks, completing better than 77 percent of its attempts.

Saturday’s contest pits two of just eight football programs in the nation with at least 900 victories. Michigan ranks first in all-time victories, while the Huskers rank eighth nationally in wins.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.