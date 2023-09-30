Lincoln Children’s Museum celebrates Worldwide Day of Play

Lincoln Children's Museum celebrates Worldwide Day of Play
Lincoln Children's Museum celebrates Worldwide Day of Play(KOLN)
By Alaina Tomesh
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday is the Worldwide Day of Play, a day dedicated to getting parents and children to turn off the TV and get active. Here in the Capital City, the Lincoln Children’s Museum celebrated with several special additions to their exhibits.

The museum partnered with the Association of Children’s Museums and Nickelodeon to encourage learning through play. Outside of their permanent exhibits, there were STEM activities, an obstacle course for children and even slime for their families to enjoy.

“It helps them be more active with their families,” said Morgan Henning, the operation engagement manager for the museum. “It’s a day of messy, crafty and silly play.”

Children’s museums all over the world celebrated the Worldwide Day of Play as well, and this is the first time it has been held since 2019.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra two-vehicle crash kills Lincoln woman
Lincoln woman killed in two-car crash in Palmyra
Zachary Scheich and Angela Navarro
Lincoln woman arrested for impersonating mother of high school imposter
Danielle Shenk joined the 10/11 News team as a morning co-anchor in September 2023.
Danielle Shenk joins 10/11 This Morning team
For one family in Lincoln, it’s been a year spent in and out of the hospital. That’s because...
Lincoln boy with rare condition gets to experience preschool
Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business

Latest News

Several rural fire departments are battling a grass fire east of Milford.
VIDEO: Fire near Milford shuts down parts of I-80
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Fire near Milford shuts down parts of I-80
Nola Rhea, 17, left, and her mother, Heather Rhea, 47, sit together in a coffee shop on Sept....
Transgender minors in Nebraska, their families and doctors brace for a new law limiting treatment
Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
SCENE VIDEO: North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business