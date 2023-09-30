Lincoln Children’s Museum celebrates Worldwide Day of Play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday is the Worldwide Day of Play, a day dedicated to getting parents and children to turn off the TV and get active. Here in the Capital City, the Lincoln Children’s Museum celebrated with several special additions to their exhibits.

The museum partnered with the Association of Children’s Museums and Nickelodeon to encourage learning through play. Outside of their permanent exhibits, there were STEM activities, an obstacle course for children and even slime for their families to enjoy.

“It helps them be more active with their families,” said Morgan Henning, the operation engagement manager for the museum. “It’s a day of messy, crafty and silly play.”

Children’s museums all over the world celebrated the Worldwide Day of Play as well, and this is the first time it has been held since 2019.

