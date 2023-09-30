Lincolnites celebrate Asian culture and diversity at Harvest Moon Festival

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday was a day to celebrate diversity and Asian culture in Lincoln as the annual Harvest Moon Festival was at Antelope Park.

From cuisine to art, Antelope Park was filled with fun for the entire family.

The Asian Community and Cultural Center organized Saturday’s event by providing entertainment, food, and a dive into the historical Zhou dynasty. The event is recognized by many Lincoln communities.

The term Harvest Moon refers to the time of year at the end of September when Asian migrants travel back to their homeland to be with family and loved ones and enjoy the full moon.

Program Director Rebecca Reinhardt said the center recognized the need to service not just Asian communities but people from other countries who aren’t able to visit home. She said Saturday’s event is a way to form new connections and a new sense of community.

“We wanted to build the mutual understanding: One side, the local residents and another side are the immigrant refugees,” Reinhardt said. “They come from different cultural backgrounds. And we want them to understand each other, accept each other respect each other.”

The organization also offers citizenship classes, mental health support as well as community building.

