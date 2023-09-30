Michigan defeats Nebraska, 45-7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, 45-7.

Michigan extended its lead in the all-time series between the schools to 8-4-1, including a 2-1-1 advantage in Lincoln.

Nebraska dropped to 6-13 all-time against teams ranked #2 in the Associated Press Poll, including 2-3 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska has lost 14 straight games against top-5 opponents.

Today’s kickoff temperature of 93 degrees tied for the warmest at Memorial Stadium since 1985, matching the kickoff temperature in three previous games (1985 vs. Florida State, 2002 vs. Utah State, 2015 vs. BYU).

Senior Joshua Fleeks had a 74-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. The 74-yard rush was the longest of Fleeks’ career, bettering a 17-yard run against Oklahoma State in 2018 when Fleeks was at Baylor. Entering today’s game, Fleeks had 29 career carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Billy Kemp IV had a 34-yard reception in the first quarter for the longest reception of his college career. His previous long was while Kemp was playing at Virginia on a 32-yard reception at North Carolina in 2021.

Receiver Marcus Washington had a 56-yard reception on the first play of the second half, marking his longest reception as a Husker. His career-long reception is 58 yards, while Washington was at Texas in a 2021 game against Oklahoma State

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg threw for a career-high 199 yards in today’s game, bettering his previous best of 158 vs. Northern Illinois.

Linebacker Nick Henrich had nine tackles in the game to increase his career total to 182. He is the 54th Husker with at least 175 career tackles.

Today’s game captains were OG Ethan Piper, S Phalen Sanford, LB MJ Sherman and DT Nash Hutmacher.

