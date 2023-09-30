Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to 30th and Meredith around 2:45 a.m. They located a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

