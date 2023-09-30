Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

Omaha Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.
Omaha Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to 30th and Meredith around 2:45 a.m. They located a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra two-vehicle crash kills Lincoln woman
Lincoln woman killed in two-car crash in Palmyra
Zachary Scheich and Angela Navarro
Lincoln woman arrested for impersonating mother of high school imposter
Danielle Shenk joined the 10/11 News team as a morning co-anchor in September 2023.
Danielle Shenk joins 10/11 This Morning team
For one family in Lincoln, it’s been a year spent in and out of the hospital. That’s because...
Lincoln boy with rare condition gets to experience preschool
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)- Part Two
Closed lanes, flashing lights and crumpled steel: it’s a scene some in Palmyra say they’re too...
Deadly crash renews concerns over road north of Palmyra
Two vehicles that collided at an intersection near Palmyra left one driver dead on Thursday.
Deadly crash renews concerns over road north of Palmyra