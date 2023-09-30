Summer won’t end as October begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After record high temperatures Friday and Saturday, more record or near record highs will be possible on Sunday. The well above average temperatures will continue at least through Monday.

Tonight will be breezy and balmy with lows in the 50s, 60s and even 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Very warm temperatures are expected Saturday night. Average lows across Nebraska in the 40s. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Another hot afternoon. (KOLN)

Warm temperatures will begin the day Sunday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and peak in the lower 90s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Record high in Lincoln on Sunday, October 1st is 94 degrees set in 2006.

Warm morning, hot afternoon. (KOLN)

Hot temperatures will continue for the Lincoln area on Monday with highs again in the lower 90s. Cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. More seasonal temperatures arrive Wednesday and continue into the weekend.

Hot temperatures continue until Monday. Cooler Tuesday. (KOLN)

