North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing $15,000 in damage.

According to Lincoln Police, a 76-year-old man drove into the business at around 5:32 a.m.

LPD said the vehicle was totaled, and the crash caused $15,000 in damage.

No people were injured due to the crash. Because the incident occurred on private property, no citations were issued due to the incident.

