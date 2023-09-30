North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing $15,000 in damage.

According to Lincoln Police, a 76-year-old man drove into the business at around 5:32 a.m.

LPD said the vehicle was totaled, and the crash caused $15,000 in damage.

No people were injured due to the crash. Because the incident occurred on private property, no citations were issued due to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.