Fremont County deputies arrest Omaha man on theft, drug charges

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a...
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a Hamburg home.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a Hamburg home.

FCSO tells 6 News deputies received a report of a burglary on Sept. 11 of a previously flooded home that was under construction in Hamburg. Several search warrants were executed Tuesday between two residences in town. Deputies were able to recover controlled substances and stolen property.

Charles Forbes, 34, of Omaha, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Shane Downey, 47, of Hamburg, was also arrested. He faces the aforementioned charges, in addition to possession of methamphetamine (second offense), unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of marijuana. Downey was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

From left: Charles Forbes, 34, of Omaha, and Shane Downey, 47, of Hamburg, IA
From left: Charles Forbes, 34, of Omaha, and Shane Downey, 47, of Hamburg, IA(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Additional charges are pending in the case.

Deputies arrested Patrick Greene, 70, of Shenandoah, on Tuesday for a probation violation. He was released on his own recognizance.

Dustin Kalkas, 41, of Shenandoah, was arrested Thursday for an outside agency warrant, to which he was released.

Chrissy Farnsworth, 57, of Riverton, Iowa, was arrested Thursday for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana and methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released after posting a $2,300 bond.

John Strange, 61, of Riverton, was arrested Thursday for possession of methamphetamine (his third offense). He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Gage Mundorf, 21, of Atlantic, was arrested Sunday for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and marijuana, his second offense). He is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Parts of I-80 reopen after fire near Milford
It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)
Nebraska vs Michigan
Michigan defeats Nebraska, 45-7
North Platte woman sentenced in federal court for unlawfully shooting mule deer

Latest News

Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha
Court dismisses Nebraska Sen. Hunt’s defamation lawsuit against conservative group
A shortage in affordable housing has become a crisis in Nebraska. Now, state lawmakers are...
Nebraska lawmaker proposes interim studies on affordable housing amid crisis
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Fire Safety tips
Omaha Sen. McDonnell introduces legislative study on wireless fire alarms
More public input sought on Nebraska’s broadband needs, and on preliminary plan for spending federal/state funds