Governor Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen approved emergency regulations submitted by the Department of Health and Human Services, relative to the Let Them Grow Act on Sunday.

The emergency regulations are effective immediately. The emergency regulations can be found here.

The emergency regulations provide for the following requirements of the law:

  • The minimum number of gender-identity-focused therapeutic hours required prior to an individual receiving puberty-blocking drugs, cross sex hormones, or both.
  • Patient advisory requirements necessary for a health care practitioner to obtain informed consent.
  • Patient medical record documentation requirements.
  • A minimum waiting period between the time the health care practitioner obtains informed patient consent and the administration; prescribing; or delivery of puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or both.

The process to implement final regulations for LB574 will begin immediately and proceed pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act. The anticipated date for a public hearing is Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Lancaster County Event Center in Lincoln, during which time comments will be accepted. Written comments will be accepted as well. A draft of the proposed final regulations will be posted at least 30 days prior to that hearing. Information about submitting written comments will be included in the notice of public hearing.

In accordance with the Let Them Grow Act, the Chief Medical Officer for DHHS is obligated to adopt and promulgate such rules and regulations as are necessary to provide for nonsurgical, gender-altering procedures for individuals younger than 19 years of age.

The complete text of the Let them Grow Act can be found here.

Additional information can be found on the Frequently Asked Questions page on the DHHS website.

