Monday Forecast: One more day of “big heat” as we start the new week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Breezy and hot conditions will linger for one more day before big weather changes return later in the week.

Unseasonably warm temperatures dominated the region again on Sunday. It appears that we will squeeze out one more day of these kinds of weather conditions before a cold front begins to usher in dramatic changes. This front will push into western Nebraska on Monday...and ahead of this boundary most of 10-11 Country will return to the 80s and 90s. Parts of the west will also see a risk of some severe thunderstorms by late Monday. As this front makes its way across the state...the severe weather risk will shift into central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday.

Behind the aforementioned cold front and beyond the severe weather threat it may bring...dramatically cooler temperatures will spread across the region as the week goes along. By late in the week...we could be looking at highs in the 50s and 60s...and lows in the 30s...with the first FROST threat of the season possible in some areas...stay tuned...

Our latest 7-Day Outlook gives us our best (and perhaps only?) rain chances with the front on Monday-Tuesday....brings us a “big chill” later in the week...then warms us up again by the second-half of next weekend.

The latest 8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook gives most of Middle America a good chance of warming back above normal again for the period October 9th thru the 15th...and the latest 8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook over that same period doesn’t look very promising if you’re still hoping for rain.

