Nebraska bowling team ranks third in preseason poll

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska bowling team is ranked third in the 2023-24 National Ten Pin Coaches Association preseason poll, announced on Sunday.

The Big Red received a total of 1,846 points, behind No. 2 Arkansas State (1,940 points, three first-place votes) and defending national champion Vanderbilt (2,148 points, 51 first-place votes). Jacksonville State, the nation’s newest collegiate program, ranked seventh in the poll receiving two of the remaining first place votes.

North Carolina A&T earned the fourth-place rank with two-time national champion Stephen F. Austin rounding out the top five.

The Huskers feature a lineup that includes seasoned veterans and four new recruits, highlighted by anchor Jillian Martin, the 2023 First-Team All-American and Rookie of the Year, All-American Kayla Verstraete, second team All-Rookie honoree Anna Callan and Alexis Buchert.

The Huskers open the 2023-24 season next weekend, as they travel to the MOTIV Penguin Classic in Youngstown, Ohio, from Oct. 13-15, hosted by No. 6 Youngstown State.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Parts of I-80 reopen after fire near Milford
It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)
Nebraska vs Michigan
Michigan defeats Nebraska, 45-7
North Platte woman sentenced in federal court for unlawfully shooting mule deer

Latest News

Nebraska defeats Nebraska-Omaha 8-4 in first exhibition of 2023 Fall ball.
Nebraska Tops Omaha, 8-4, in First Fall Exhibition
Nebraska Wesleyan wins on homecoming over Luther.
Local College Football Highlights & Scores
Highlights from UNK, NWU, and Hastings College.
Local Small College football highlights from Sept. 30, 2023
Huskers defeat Hoosiers in 4 sets.
Husker volleyball rallies to top Hoosiers, 3-1