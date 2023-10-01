Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha

Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark Streets, Sunday, October 1, 2023.(Cornelio Polanco/WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a teen died and five others were shot in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 24th and Clark streets around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene and transported to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress.

Officers said three additional victims showed up at Creighton University Medical Center, and two more at Nebraska Medicine.

One victim, identified as a 16-year-old boy, later died at the hospital.

6 News spoke with an Omaha Police lieutenant who said there was an “after-hours gathering” nearby at the time of the shooting.

The others’ conditions are unknown. OPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating; they do not believe this incident to be connected to another shooting near 27th and Browne about 90 minutes earlier.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Parts of I-80 reopen after fire near Milford
It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)
Nebraska vs Michigan
Michigan defeats Nebraska, 45-7
Two vehicles that collided at an intersection near Palmyra left one driver dead on Thursday.
Deadly crash renews concerns over road north of Palmyra

Latest News

Saturday is the Worldwide Day of Play, a day dedicated to getting parents and children to turn...
Lincoln Children’s Museum celebrates Worldwide Day of Play
Saturday was a day to celebrate diversity and Asian culture in Lincoln as the annual Harvest...
Lincolnites celebrate Asian culture and diversity at Harvest Moon Festival
Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha...
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha
Annual Harvest Moon Festival held at Antelope Park.
Lincolnites celebrate Asian culture and diversity at Harvest Moon Festival