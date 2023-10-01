Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a teen died and five others were shot in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 24th and Clark streets around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene and transported to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress.

Officers said three additional victims showed up at Creighton University Medical Center, and two more at Nebraska Medicine.

One victim, identified as a 16-year-old boy, later died at the hospital.

6 News spoke with an Omaha Police lieutenant who said there was an “after-hours gathering” nearby at the time of the shooting.

The others’ conditions are unknown. OPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating; they do not believe this incident to be connected to another shooting near 27th and Browne about 90 minutes earlier.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

