Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha...
Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 27th and Browne Streets around 1 a.m. Two victims were located, a 39-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Nebraska Medicine; their injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Parts of I-80 reopen after fire near Milford
It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)
Nebraska vs Michigan
Michigan defeats Nebraska, 45-7
Two vehicles that collided at an intersection near Palmyra left one driver dead on Thursday.
Deadly crash renews concerns over road north of Palmyra

Latest News

Saturday is the Worldwide Day of Play, a day dedicated to getting parents and children to turn...
Lincoln Children’s Museum celebrates Worldwide Day of Play
Saturday was a day to celebrate diversity and Asian culture in Lincoln as the annual Harvest...
Lincolnites celebrate Asian culture and diversity at Harvest Moon Festival
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
Annual Harvest Moon Festival held at Antelope Park.
Lincolnites celebrate Asian culture and diversity at Harvest Moon Festival