35-year-old Lincoln man attacked with hammer after trying to stop car theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are looking for teenagers responsible for attacking a Lincoln man with a hammer early Friday morning.

Police said a 35-year-old man told police he was sitting on his front porch near 11th street and Butler Avenue at 2:54 a.m. when he saw four male teenagers attempting to break into his wife’s Kia Forte, which was parked on the street.

Lincoln Police said the man told the teenagers to leave and the teenagers drove away in a maroon vehicle. Police said the man reported the teenagers then came back and started yelling at him. One teenager, wearing a black mask, swung a hammer at the 35-year-old man, but missed.

The group of teenagers then got back into the vehicle and fled the area. The man was not injured.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $300.

This investigation is ongoing.

