62-year-old woman injured in attempted robbery in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and attempted robbery near 24th and B streets on Friday.

According to LPD, a 62-year-old woman was riding her bike in the area at 4:35 a.m. when a red or maroon sedan approached her. The woman told police a man she didn’t know got out of the car and tried to take a bag located in the front basket of her bike.

The woman said at least five other people got out of the car and hit her several times. The woman fell to the ground and suffered minor abrasions to her hand and knee pain.

LPD said the suspects then left the area. Nothing was reported missing.

This investigation is ongoing. LPD encourages anyone with information to contact them at 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

