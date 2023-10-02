ACLU protests enactment of ‘Let Them Grow Act’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Outrage and support flooded the Capitol building as protesters rallied against LB 574. The law otherwise known as the ‘Let Them Grow Act’ went into effect on Sunday.

Organizers with the American Civil Liberties Union said rallying was necessary to show trans youth they are supported.

Legal fellow with the ACLU, Grant Friedman, said “The community is still here and is still fighting and is not going to give up simply because our legislature wants to take away rights.”

Friedman says the ACLU currently has a pending lawsuit at the Nebraska Supreme Court. The suit alleges that LB 574 is legally flawed due to Nebraska’s ‘single-subject ballot requirement.’ It requires bills to maintain a specific purpose. Those opposing the bill argue it should not touch on multiple important topics: such as gender-affirming care and the 12-week ban on abortion.

Protesters argue that legislatures should only come up with new laws after learning about personal stories of trans children.

Stories like a Lincoln mom, Holly Richie, who says her son is trans.

“The people who are proponents of the bills and sign on these bills don’t know us,” Richie explained. “They don’t know the struggles, they didn’t live our journey.”

