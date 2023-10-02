ACLU protests enactment of ‘Let Them Grow Act’

Protesters join ACLU for protest at capitol for trans youth rights.
Protesters join ACLU for protest at capitol for trans youth rights.(10/11)
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Outrage and support flooded the Capitol building as protesters rallied against LB 574. The law otherwise known as the ‘Let Them Grow Act’ went into effect on Sunday.

Organizers with the American Civil Liberties Union said rallying was necessary to show trans youth they are supported.

Legal fellow with the ACLU, Grant Friedman, said “The community is still here and is still fighting and is not going to give up simply because our legislature wants to take away rights.”

Friedman says the ACLU currently has a pending lawsuit at the Nebraska Supreme Court. The suit alleges that LB 574 is legally flawed due to Nebraska’s ‘single-subject ballot requirement.’ It requires bills to maintain a specific purpose. Those opposing the bill argue it should not touch on multiple important topics: such as gender-affirming care and the 12-week ban on abortion.

Protesters argue that legislatures should only come up with new laws after learning about personal stories of trans children.

Stories like a Lincoln mom, Holly Richie, who says her son is trans.

“The people who are proponents of the bills and sign on these bills don’t know us,” Richie explained. “They don’t know the struggles, they didn’t live our journey.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Parts of I-80 reopen after fire near Milford
It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)
Nebraska vs Michigan
Michigan defeats Nebraska, 45-7
North Platte woman sentenced in federal court for unlawfully shooting mule deer

Latest News

Creative Collabs Collective pioneered the first self-service store in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Creative Collabs opens Lincoln’s first self-service store
7-Day Outlook
Monday Forecast: One more day of “big heat” as we start the new week...
It’s a vision years in the making that, over the summer in Lincoln, was finally realized.
Creative Collabs Collective: Collaboration of women-owned business - 5:30 p.m.
Protesters were seen outside the State Capitol on Sunday to protest the 'Let Them Grow Act'.
Governor Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act