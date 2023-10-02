Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement

FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the...
FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the health insurer in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Health insurance provider The Cigna Group will pay more than $172 million over claims it gave the federal government inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnoses codes in order to inflate reimbursement.

The case centered around allegations that Cigna violated the False Claims Act by submitting and not withdrawing “inaccurate and untruthful” codes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department said in a statement Saturday that Cigna falsely certified in writing that its data was truthful.

Cigna said that the settlement with the government resolved a long-running legal case and “avoided the uncertainty and further expense” of a drawn-out legal battle.

Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program mainly for people 65 and older.

Cigna also said it will enter a corporate-integrity agreement for five years with the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general office. That deal is designed to promote compliance with federal health program requirements.

Shares of Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna climbed 86 cents to $286.93 in Monday afternoon trading. Broader indexes were mixed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
It happened Friday morning on an access road just west of Palmyra.
OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck

Latest News

Gov. Pillen announces Student New Venture Competition
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit.
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
A new streaming segment with 10/11 and the Nebraska BBB.
From the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio: Consumer Safety Spotlight
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia....
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt