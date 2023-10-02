Creative Collabs opens Lincoln’s first self-service store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a vision years in the making that, over the summer, was finally realized. Now two months later, business has been booming for Creative Collabs Collective and its one-of-a-kind self-service shopping method.

Showing up to the store located near the intersection of 16th and Old Cheney road, shoppers are asked to text a number listed on the door. Within a minute a text message with a special access code is sent.

Melanie Rezac, the founder of Creative Collabs, said the model allows customers to shop at any time of day and spares vendors with full-time jobs the stress of keeping up with orders.

“I wanted to use the technology that we have on hand today to really utilize text messaging, Venmo, and other cash apps and not have to staff the store,” she said.

The unique store front allows for those who don’t favor traditional customer service to have a quiet and unbothered shopping experience. As for the vendors, they can stop in whenever it’s convenient for them; many restocking daily.

The collaborators use the store model to promote themselves and each other. Many of them have been lifting each other up since just after the COVID-19 pandemic when small scale vendor shows saw an increase.

For Berries by Jillian owner Jillian Thompson, it was a chance to work in close quarters with other like-minded women.

“It’s been a really unique experience getting to be in like a little sisterhood of us vendors here,” Thompson said.

She and Rezac work with 15 other vendors in the store that sell products that range from home baked goods to professional outfits.

Rezac said that this store is just a stepping stone for a lucrative future with her fellow business owners, which included sponsored events this coming fall and winter.

Those looking to join Creative Collabs Collective can visit the groups main website.

