Gov. Pillen announces Student New Venture Competition

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will announce that the inaugural Nebraska Governor’s New Venture Competition on Tuesday at Hudl.

The Competition, for post-secondary students, will allow students to pitch their ideas through two stages of vetting, with financial prizes awarded to the winners.

Students who wish to participate will need to apply by Dec. 1. Additional details of the program will be outlined at the news conference.

Lead partners in this project include Invest Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, and the Nebraska Public Power District.

