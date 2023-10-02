Huskers look to rebound, travel to Illinois for Friday night matchup

Nebraska at Illinois
Nebraska at Illinois(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers are looking to rebound after getting shellacked by #2 Michigan on Saturday. This week will be a short week for the Huskers, as they’ll travel to Illinois for a Friday night tilt that scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Huskers are now 2-3 on the year with an 0-2 record in conference play. The Fighting Illinois hold the same record as the Huskers after dropping their last game to Purdue 44-19 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Huskers hold the series edge against Illinois with a 12-6-1 all-time record against the Illini. That said, Illinois has won the last three matchups against the Huskers. Nebraska hasn’t beaten Illinois since 2019 when Adrian Martinez, Wan’Dale Robinson, and JD Spielman lead the Huskers to a 42-38 victory.

Matt Rhule will address the media on Monday with coordinators and players will speaking on Tuesday. Look for full coach and player press conferences to appear in the video player above.

You can also listen to Rhule’s press conference - or the latest episode of the N REPORT Husker Show - here, or on your favorite podcast platform.

As of Monday afternoon, Illinois is favored by 3.5 points with an over/under on the game set at 44.5.

N REPORT Husker Show
N REPORT Husker Show (YouTube)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Virginia’s Travelers Café was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into the business, causing...
North Lincoln café closed after vehicle crashes into business
It happened Friday morning on an access road just west of Palmyra.
OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck

Latest News

Players react to Nebraska largest loss of the season.
Huskers moving on from Michigan
A four-run fourth inning powered the Nebraska softball team to an 8-4 victory over Omaha Sunday...
Nebraska tops Omaha, 8-4, in first fall exhibition
Dale scores 2 against Northwestern.
Huskers Defeat Wildcats on the Road, 3-2
Nebraska bowling team ranks third in preseason poll