Lincoln Community Foundation awards $850,000 in grants for affordable housing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Community Foundation has awarded $850,000 in grants from its Affordable Housing Fund to organizations working to make affordable housing more accessible. The foundation’s money will help close the housing gap by funding projects, loans and even down payments.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is finishing up their first ever town home. Home owners are moving in at the end of October, and Habitat said affordable housing grants like what they received from the Lincoln Community Foundation help them provide down payment assistance for families, lowering the overall cost of the home.

“It helps make the amount that they borrow fit within their income and it keeps their payments within their income as well,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat Lincoln.

The Lincoln Community Foundation said that’s just one goal for this money.

“A family should only have to pay no more than 30% of their income in housing costs,” said Alec Gorynski, President and CEO of Lincoln Community Foundation. “And so what a low or moderate-income family can afford to pay versus what it costs to build, or, and sell and rent housing to those families, there is a gap that exists sometimes in the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It’s also helping organizations like Nebraska Housing Resource, which is using money from the fund to help keep new home construction costs lower, making the houses more affordable.

“Our focus has always been on builders,” said Steve Peregrine, Assist. Director of Nebraska Housing Resource. “And with this program, we’re doing builders, bankers and buyers as I like to say. So we benefit a builder by leveraging funds through the bank and provide a lower construction loan, which then helps the buyer get a slightly less expensive house. And then we oftentimes help the buyers as well with down payment assistance funds from other resources.”

The Lincoln Community Foundation said their Affordable Housing Fund is a collaboration with 11 local banks, awarding each of the seven organizations about $100,000.

