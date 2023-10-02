LPD arrests 13-year-old for car theft in central Lincoln

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 13-year-old teenager for car theft on Sunday near 19th and H streets.

According to LPD, their investigation began when a Hyundai Elantra worth $5,200 was reported stolen Sunday afternoon.

As the officer was in the area taking the report on the stolen car, another officer called in a hit-and-run crash near 19th and J streets, where the stolen Elantra had hit a parked vehicle.

Witnesses told police three children ran from the crashed car and into a black Pontiac. Police said they later found the Pontiac empty near 21st and N streets and the three kids and an adult a few blocks away.

Police said they interviewed a 13-year-old, two 12-year-olds and a 35-year-old woman who witnesses reported was the driver of the Pontiac.

The13-year-old was arrested for auto theft and lodged at a youth detention center. He was also referred for leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

