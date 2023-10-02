LPD warns of increasing auto theft trends

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are waring of an increasing trend in car thefts, car theft attempts and thefts from vehicles.

LPD said at least 18 cars were stolen over the weekend across Lincoln, along with at least nine auto-theft attempts. This weekend’s activity was focused in southeast Lincoln.

According to LPD, Hyundai and Kia vehicles model years 2011 to 2017 are being targeted. LPD reminds owners of those cars to contact their dealers and update their anti-theft protection software for those vehicles.

LPD also wants to remind Lincoln residents of various theft-prevention tips:

It’s important to lock your vehicle, secure valuables and do not leave weapons or spare keys inside.

Make sure to close your garage door and if you park outside, do so in a well-lit area.

As we head into the colder months, do not leave your car running unlocked and unattended as it’s warming up.

LPD said we can all make small changes to our routines to keep ourselves safe and our property protected.

LPD asks people to report any suspicious activity to dispatch at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.