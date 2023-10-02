Monday Forecast: One more hot day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Record or near record highs will once again be possible on Monday as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s again in central and eastern Nebraska. A cold front will begin to move into western Nebraska Monday afternoon and Monday night triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. This cold front will then move into central and eastern Nebraska Tuesday bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures for all on Wednesday.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot for parts of Nebraska Monday afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Another hot day for most of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Marginal risk of severe weather in western Nebraska Monday afternoon and continuing into Monday night. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Partly cloudy and mild again tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and western Nebraska.

Overnight lows will be well above average. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be cooler for most of Nebraska on Tuesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy in central and eastern Nebraska as south wind could gust up to 40 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. The best chance of rain for the Lincoln area will be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Cooler temperatures for Tuesday. (KOLN)

Severe weather will be possible, especially in central and western Nebraska. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in central Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in eastern Nebraska.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible in central Nebraska. (KOLN)

Seasonal temperatures return for Wednesday and Thursday. Even cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

Much cooler temperatures by the end of the week into the weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.