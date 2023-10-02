OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where an 81-year-old man was run over by a dump truck.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Friday morning, just before 9:30 a.m., on an access road west of Palmyra.

Authorities say Charles Scholting from Springfield was removing “Oversized Load” signs from the front of a dump truck. OCSO says that the driver, who was unaware of Scholting’s presence in front of the truck, pulled away from the trailer that the two were disconnecting.

Deputies say Scholting was run over in the process and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating into the incident is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

