Omaha haunted house left damaged after car plows into its entrance

Shadow’s Edge at Mangelsen’s is entering its final season after two decades in business.
Damage to the Shadow's Edge Haunted House at Mangelsen's in Omaha, taken Monday, October 2, 2023.
Damage to the Shadow's Edge Haunted House at Mangelsen's in Omaha, taken Monday, October 2, 2023.(Johan Marin/WOWT)
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owners of Omaha’s Shadow’s Edge haunted house are stuck repairing damage after a car plowed into the attraction Sunday night.

The incident left the building’s roof torn off and its front entrance destroyed. Surveillance video from the business shows a car racing into the parking lot and a loud bang is audible as it crashes.

“It’s very disturbing for someone to be as careless as they are to do that,” said co-owner Matt Mangelsen. He got the call about the crash about a half-hour after closing time.

“I don’t think it was intentional, but it was also carelessness,” Mangelsen said. “It’s disturbing that this is the stuff that is going on in the parking lot.”

While the incident is new, the loitering is not.

“They were pretty much just hanging out for most of the night,” said co-owner Scott Murphy. “You know, revving the engine here and there and I’ve seen them do a lot worse.”

Murphy said he sees this happen every year during the summer months and that he’s reported it to Omaha Police multiple times.

“With it being private property, there are some things that have to be in place for the police to enforce some things or write tickets,” Murphy said.

The damage is expected to cost more than $10,000.

“We want it to just be a great season, yet something like this happens,” Murphy said. “Now, we have to rebuild and start over again, but we will be open by Friday.”

This is Shadow’s Edge’s final season after 20 years in business.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act
It happened Friday morning on an access road just west of Palmyra.
OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck
MGN police lights
62-year-old woman injured in attempted robbery in central Lincoln
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha

Latest News

Florida man gets 6 years in federal prison for orchestrating investment scam tied to Nebraska case
A new set of emergency regulations took effect this week related to the restriction of...
Nebraska working to finalize trans youth healthcare rules
U.S. Congress has little over a month to find common ground to keep the government running.
Farm bill funding crucial in Nebraska
The Lincoln Community Foundation has awarded $850,000 in grants from its Affordable Housing...
Lincoln Community Foundation awards $850,000 in grants for affordable housing
The Lincoln Community Foundation has awarded $850,000 in grants from its Affordable Housing...
Grant helps close gap in affordable housing