Tuesday Forecast: Fall cold front changes things up

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain, storms, the threat for severe weather along with windy and cooler conditions will come as a result of a cold front moving through the state on Tuesday.

A cold front will move from the northwest to the southeast over the course of Tuesday. Rain & storms will occur along and ahead of the front and isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible... mainly in the second half of the day. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and a few isolated tornadoes. Please stay weather aware and have several reliable ways to receive alerts. The chance for rain & storms will increase throughout the day. Spotty activity is likely in the morning and by the early afternoon we will have the first of two potential lines of storms move through the eastern half of the state with the second lines coming after. Majority of the activity should come to an end around midnight.

Rain & storm chances increase throughout the day as the front moves northwest to southeast.
All modes of severe weather possible Tueday afternoon and evening due to a cold front.
Along with rain & storm chances.... cooler and windier conditions are expected. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s to the mid 80s. Winds will be from the south between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible throughout the day.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Skies will clear and dry up Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures fall to the lower 40s to the mid 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Quieter and cooler conditions expected for Wednesday....thanks to the cold front. High temperatures ONLY reach the 60s and mid 70s... fall has finally returned. Winds will be lighter and from the northwest between 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Temperatures remain in the 70s on Thursday but a reinforcing dry cold front drops us to the 60s Friday & Saturday. The 70s return by Sunday and Monday. It is important to note, low temperatures will be CHILLY Friday and Saturday night and patchy frost will be possible.

7 Day Forecast
