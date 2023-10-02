Two Nebraska prison workers hospitalized after assault by inmate

An investigation has been launched after an inmate reportedly assaulted several staff members...
An investigation has been launched after an inmate reportedly assaulted several staff members at a Nebraska correctional facility over the weekend.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation has been launched after an inmate reportedly assaulted several staff members at a Nebraska correctional facility over the weekend.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Monday the assault happened Saturday afternoon when staff members were conducting a random cell search at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Once removed from the cell, the inmate apparently used his head to strike staff in the face.

Staff members were able to restrain the inmate and remove him from the area. One staffer was sent to the hospital for a broken nose; another was taken for a mild concussion.

Findings from the investigation will be presented to the county attorney regarding possible charges. NDCS’ disciplinary process will be utilized as necessary, with sanctions such as loss of “good time.”

