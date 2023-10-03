After 132 years, Union College is changing its name

Union College File Photo
Union College File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Union College has been a Lincoln staple for over a century in southeast Lincoln near 48th and Prescott.

That will continue to be the case, but by May of next year, the name that it goes by will be a little different.

On Tuesday, the Union College Board of Trustees voted to change the school’s name after 132 years. By the end of the school year next year, it will be known as Union Adventist University.

In a press release, the institute says the decision was made after a year’s worth of research.

“We believe this name will better communicate Union’s scope as we broaden our graduate offerings,” board chair Gary Thurber said in the press release. “It also allows us to be distinct from the other colleges named Union while reaffirming our connection to a faith that puts service first and welcomes all who want to experience an outstanding Christian education.”

Union said work on the name change will begin immediately, with the goal of having the transition completed by May. More information about the change can be found here.

