Athlete of the Week: Carter Nelson

Carter Nelson is 1011NOW’s Athlete of the Week following Ainsworth’s 60-8 win over Elgin Public Pope John.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ainsworth, Neb. (KOLN) - The state’s top-ranked recruit for the class of 2024 continues to dominate his final season of High School football. Carter Nelson is 1011NOW’s Athlete of the Week following Ainsworth’s 60-8 win over Elgin Public Pope John.

Nelson is listed as a Tight End but does anything and everything for the Bulldogs in 8-man football. Versus EPPJ, Nelson finished with 5 total touchdowns, forced 3 turnovers on defense, and threw for over 150 passing yards.

Ainsworth is off to a 6-0 start in the 2023 season in large part because of Nelson; however, he is quick to always recognize his teammates.

“I’m never going to be presented with the opportunity without those guys and that’s why I am on the team... we got this special bond and its always going to be like that, that’s why I am really happy about playing with this team,” Carter Nelson said.

