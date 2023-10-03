Family and friends remember the 6 people killed in 2022 Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family and friends came together Monday night to remember the lives of the six people who were killed in a horrific crash in Lincoln one year ago.

A group of loved ones gathered near 56th and Randolph Streets under the tree where the deadly crash took place. They prayed, listened to music, and shared memories.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, 21-year-old Octavias Farr of Lincoln, 23-year-old Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha, 22-year-old Jonathan Koch of Lincoln, 22-year-old Nicholas Bisesi of Lincoln and 24-year-old Cassie Brenner of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in the Oct. 2, 2022 crash. Police said Kurth was driving when the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police were notified of the crash from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

