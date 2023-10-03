Grand Island woman pleads no contest in animal cruelty case

Megan Klatt, 25, of Grand Island will be sentenced in November on a misdemeanor animal cruelty...
Megan Klatt, 25, of Grand Island will be sentenced in November on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman will be sentenced in November after she was accused of hurting a six-month-old puppy.

Megan Klatt, 25, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal attempt of cruel neglect of animals. That charge was brought down from a felony animal cruelty charge as part of a plea deal. The obstructing a police officer charge was dismissed, as part of the plea agreement.

Klatt was accused of forcefully kicking, punching and slamming a six-month-old puppy to the ground multiple times in the 2000 block of North Wheeler Avenue in August.

GIPD said the witness reported it to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. They, along with officers with GIPD, arrived and noticed the dog with a broken leg, lump on its head and other possible injuries. The Humane Society took the dog into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, GIPD said a Humane Society officer advised they had prior complaints involving the woman and her dog.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
MGN police lights
62-year-old woman injured in attempted robbery in central Lincoln
Glass shattered with police light.
35-year-old Lincoln man attacked with hammer after trying to stop car theft
It happened Friday morning on an access road just west of Palmyra.
OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again

Latest News

In 2022, the Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in the October...
One year later: Vigil for six people killed in crash
Thousands reported stolen from Grand Island child care center
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
Enhanced risk of severe weather for south central Nebraska. Numerous severe thunderstorms...
Tuesday Forecast: Fall cold front changes things up