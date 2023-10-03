Grand Island woman pleads no contest in animal cruelty case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman will be sentenced in November after she was accused of hurting a six-month-old puppy.

Megan Klatt, 25, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal attempt of cruel neglect of animals. That charge was brought down from a felony animal cruelty charge as part of a plea deal. The obstructing a police officer charge was dismissed, as part of the plea agreement.

Klatt was accused of forcefully kicking, punching and slamming a six-month-old puppy to the ground multiple times in the 2000 block of North Wheeler Avenue in August.

GIPD said the witness reported it to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. They, along with officers with GIPD, arrived and noticed the dog with a broken leg, lump on its head and other possible injuries. The Humane Society took the dog into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, GIPD said a Humane Society officer advised they had prior complaints involving the woman and her dog.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

