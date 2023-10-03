High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia

FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while on the sideline, the school system said.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline of a junior varsity football game Monday, according to the school system.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said it was a student on the Windsor Forest High School junior varsity team. The school system said the student had played earlier in the game but was rotated out of the lineup and had been watching from the sidelines.

The school system said trainers and medical responders attempted life-saving measures on the sideline. The student was taken to the Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

SCCPSS did not release the name of the player and said it has no information on the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
MGN police lights
62-year-old woman injured in attempted robbery in central Lincoln
Glass shattered with police light.
35-year-old Lincoln man attacked with hammer after trying to stop car theft
It happened Friday morning on an access road just west of Palmyra.
OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Michigan school shooter’s parents cleared to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges
The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education.
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple Award
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP critics but says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
This is the sixth year that Nebraska State Patrol has participated in the Pink Patch Project.
Troopers don pink patches for October
Severe thunderstorms are more likely in south-central Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible