Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A train is moving again after it blocked traffic on 70th Street in south Lincoln for several hours Tuesday morning.

In addition to it delaying the morning commute for some, the greatest concern was the track’s cross arms remained up and no warning lights flashed while the train sat at the railroad crossing.

The train blocked traffic on 70th Street from Pine Lake to Yankee Hill from around 3-9:30 a.m.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe said the train was stalled due to a mechanical issue.

Roger Figard, executive director of the Railroad Transportation Safety District, told 10/11 the train had challenges getting over a hill, which forced another BNSF engine to help push the train onto Nebraska City.

10/11 has reached out to Omaha Public Power District, which owns this section of track, to learn why signal lights and stop arms were not activated while the train was stopped.

Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the railroad crossing without warning lights or active cross arms. (KOLN)

