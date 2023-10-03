National Emergency Alert System test to occur Wednesday, October 4

Phones, TVs and radios will all will sound off for a test of the Emergency Alert System Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. CT.
A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will occur on Wednesday, October 4
A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will occur on Wednesday, October 4(KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Phones, TVs and radios will all will sound off for a test of the Emergency Alert System Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. CT. Federal officials want to make sure the national system would work in case of a large scale emergency. It’ll look like an Amber Alert you’ve gotten on your phone or a test you’ve seen on television airwaves.

Even if you have disabled emergency alerts on your phone, you can’t opt out of this test and your phone will sound if it’s on.

Tracey Bearden with Polk County Emergency Management says this is a test to see if the national system would work in a mass disaster. “Think about 9/11 this would have been an instance where this could have been used,” Bearden said.

Though some may find the test aggravating, Bearden says it’s good practice for people in case of an emergency.

“Please keep your phone on tomorrow. Go through the test, that you may receive one from your local emergency manager at some point, so you know what to do and keep your family safe,” Bearden said.

Bearden says the test is a reminder to sign up for text alerts under the Alert Iowa system. It’s a way for public safety officials to send you a text or phone call to let you know if there’s a public safety threat to your county. You can sign up on your county’s emergency management website.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
MGN police lights
62-year-old woman injured in attempted robbery in central Lincoln
Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Glass shattered with police light.
35-year-old Lincoln man attacked with hammer after trying to stop car theft

Latest News

Courtesy Photo
NSP brings back Pink Patches for October
The federal government has joined more than a dozen former workers in suing Union Pacific over...
Government sues Union Pacific over using flawed test to disqualify color blind railroad workers
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Government sues Union Pacific over using flawed test to disqualify color blind railroad workers
A Lancaster County Judge has granted a Lancaster County woman a temporary protection order...
Chair of Lancaster County GOP accused of abuse in petition for protection order
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium