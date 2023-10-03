Nebraska Public Service Commission votes to censure two commissioners

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted Tuesday to censure two of its commissioners following a closed session.

The commission voted 3-2 to censure commissioners Christian Mirch and Kevin Stocker following an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct.

“The commission will not condone the conduct that led us to today’s decision to censure these two commissioners,” chair Dan Watermeier said in a release. “We shouldn’t need a code of conduct to tell us that, as elected officials, we are accountable for our actions. It is my expectation that by voting to censure, we are sending the message that as commissioners we hold ourselves to the highest of standards and will not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Mirch issued a statement in response to the PSC’s decision, saying he and Stocker deny any wrongdoing and “stand by our work and will continue to focus on improving services for all of Nebraska.”

Read the commissioners’ full statement

Commissioner Stocker and I disagree with three of our fellow Public Service Commissioners’ actions at today’s meeting. Instead of waiting to obtain an official opinion on a matter of public concern from the Nebraska Attorney General, the Commission acted beyond its statutory authority, without just cause, and without having the benefit of a complete investigation. We are disappointed in our fellow Commissioners’ conduct and lack of professional deference to the Nebraska Attorney General or the citizens of Nebraska. Today’s actions, however, are not the first time that the Public Service Commission has sought to operate without regard to proper procedures, statutory authority, or state rules and regulations.

Instead of addressing and investigating the continued and long-term service outages of telephone and broadband, for which every Nebraskan is aware, it is our belief that the Commission sought to use today’s action as a diversion, to distract the media and the public, from the Commission’s repeated failures and dereliction of duty, which Commissioner Stocker and I have been working to rectify during our short time in office. Meanwhile, the majority of the Commission remains largely silent about the unprecedented 9-1-1 outages that placed thousands of Nebraskans at risk, the lack of a rail safety inspector for more than twelve years, or why many Nebraskans, certain schools, the elderly, and the impoverished are left without adequate telephone or broadband services across the state.

We unequivocally and categorically deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct. We also stand behind our work as commissioners. Since we both took office less than a year ago, we have sought to address several pressing issues. With respect to our State Deputy Sheriffs, who are certified law enforcement officers with arrest powers, we have continuously sought to equip them with proper protective equipment and to ensure that department policies adhere to, at a minimum, the Nebraska Crime Commission Standards. Commissioner Mirch has held community events in north and south Omaha focused on providing information about Lifeline, 2-1-1, and the Affordable Connectivity Program for students, the elderly, and low-income individuals and families. And together we have also spearheaded and pushed for improving funding for telehealth options and library connectivity statewide. Additionally, we have been the only voices at the Commission pushing to expedite the use of funds, appropriated by the legislature, to drive innovation in the area of precision agriculture. It is our earnest hope that moving forward Chairman Dan Watermeier and the majority of the Commission will focus on and prioritize the needs of all Nebraskans.

Despite the Commission’s actions today, we stand by our work and will continue to focus on improving services for all of Nebraska.

Christian H. Mirch, Commissioner District 2

Kevin Stocker, Commissioner District 5

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.