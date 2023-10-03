New lines of defense against COVID-19, RSV and the flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While it’s early in the season, case numbers for flu and RSV are sitting low. With the first lines of defense against RSV becoming available, experts said it will play a crucial role in protecting infants and older adults.

“These respiratory viruses are real, they can be serious,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, professor and chief of infectious diseases at Nebraska Medical Center.

Just last year, Nebraska saw three viruses hitting at the same time; COVID, flu and RSV. Dr. Rupp said it’s too early to tell how severe RSV and the flu will be this year, but with a new vaccine, more people are able to be protected.

“RSV is a virus very much like flu or COVID, or respiratory virus that is fairly serious and results in, you know, 10s of 1000s of hospitalizations amongst adults,” Dr. Rupp said.

Dr. Rupp said RSV is typically seen in people 60 and older, as well as infants. He said those adults should talk to their medical providers about getting the vaccine to see if they fit in the highest risk group. Pregnant women can also get the shot.

“The vaccine can be given to mothers who are into their second or third trimester of pregnancy,” Dr. Rupp said.

For infants, there’s something else on the table.

“Now the recommendation is that all kids who are going into that first respiratory season can also get protected through a long acting monoclonal antibody,” Dr. Rupp said.

When it comes to COVID, Dr. Rupp said the last four to six weeks have shown a bump in activity.

“You can get vaccinated against all three of these viruses now RSV flu and COVID 19,” Dr. Rupp said. “And that’s really your best bet to maintain your health through this winter respiratory virus season.”

Dr. Dan Fick, chief medical officer for Hy-Vee, said we can expect to see more COVID cases this fall, with the potential for peak positive cases in the winter. He added that many cases are of the Omicron variant, which the newest vaccine targets.

“Even though it’s out of the headlines, it’s still one of the leading causes of hospitalizations,” Dr. Fick said. “And for people that have got the latest variant this fall already, they really wouldn’t wish that upon anybody.”

In Lincoln, you can find flu and COVID vaccines at Hy-Vee, CVS, Walgreens, Kohll’s and Relycare, although appointments may be limited. Kohll’s and Hy-Vee also have the new RSV vaccine.

For those who do qualify for the RSV vaccine, CHI Health said their women’s clinic plans to start offering the shots next week, and patients should talk to their doctor about what vaccines are recommended for them.

