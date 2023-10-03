A new use for an old Nebraska barn

ODESSA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Knobel Barn was built in 1922, and this solid Nebraska barn is no longer a shelter for livestock. Today, it serves as a wedding venue.

Brent Carmody and his wife own and operate the Knobel Barn. 10/11 NOW caught up with Brent to talk about it.

“This barn was built by Fred and Lottie Knobel,” Carmody said. “It was well maintained, and is well preserved. My wife and I got married up here, and people kept asking us about it. So. we decided to make it into a venue. The history, the architecture, and the nostalgia make the barn unique. So many of these kinds of barns are gone now, never to be replicated the same way again. I think it’s special to have one that still serves a purpose.”

The weddings are done in the spring and fall at the barn.

“There’s no heating or air conditioning, so it’s too cold in the winter, and too hot in the summer,” Carmody said. “We farm, so I joke with my wife that we are busiest during planting and harvest.”

When asked what the experience of turning a barn into a wedding venue was like, Carmody had some thoughts.

“You definitely want to check with your county for zoning,” Carmody said. “You’ll need to check with the State Fire Marshal, be in contact with the Department of Engineers and Architects, and you’ll need to make sure a structure like this is safe and up to code. These are just a few things you need to look at really hard before you jump into a project like this.”

The ground floor of the barn still features old livestock pens, the milking areas, and the tack room. The hay loft upstairs is where the weddings happen. Not much has changed with the barn, other than having it up to code.

“It’s just beautiful the way it is,” Carmody said. “We just added lights and chairs, that’s about it. It’s all real wood, wood you can’t get today to be built this way. There’s just something about 100 years you can’t replicate. Besides the barn, we’ve added a covered patio area for receptions, and then we have the lawn out here that can accommodate larger tents and more people.”

If you’d like to know more about the Knobel Barn, check the business out on Facebook, or on their new website at knobelbarn.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.