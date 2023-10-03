One person hospitalized after crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning

The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge. The crash happened very early Tuesday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on I-80 in western Lancaster County very early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge.

Details are limited, but a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol told 10/11 at the scene that the one person who was taken to a Lincoln hospital had minor injuries.

Westbound I-80 was down to one lane for a little over an hour until volunteers with Pleasant Dale and Malcolm Fire and Rescue could clear the area.

Two people who were inside the other vehicle, which was came to rest in the median, were checked out at the scene by first responders.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

