Polk church gets long-awaited steeple, bell tower after tornado

POLK, Neb. (KOLN) - Along a gravel road in Polk, Nebraska, sits a box meant to house a bell and a stainless steel steeple that is sitting on its side. The structures lie outside of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.

The congregation has waited a long time for these additions. In 1974, a tornado ripped off the church’s bell tower and steeple and threw the wreckage on the building’s east side.

“It was heartbreaking,” 86-year-old Joyce Blase, one of the church members, said. “I live just a mile away from here as the crow flies. It was kind of scary when you looked out, and there was no steeple on the church anymore. We drove over here, and everything was lying on the ground.”

The congregation has gathered in Polk since 1880, but the current church building was constructed in 1902. After the tornado hit, the congregation found a temporary solution with a plexiglass steeple.

“Then it took a while to build a new structure for the bell to sit in, and now it’s worn out,” 76-year-old Doug Wilshusen said. “It’s fiberglass, and there’s a lot of dirt and wind and hail. It’s kind of thinning, and it’s starting to leak, so that’s why we’re putting a new steeple on.”

The temporary fix worked for nearly 50 years, but the need for a new steeple made itself known to the pastor in 2020. Pastor Dave Ohlman climbed into the bell tower to install a new carillon with his son, when he noticed rain leaking into the tower. After further inspection, he noticed damaged beams in the church’s tower.

“At that point, then I made known to the congregation, we’ve got an issue that needs to be dealt with right now,” Olhman said.

That’s when Doug Wilshusen stepped up. His great-grandfather was among the church’s founding members, and he offered to design and build a new steeple and bell tower out of stainless steel.

But first, they need to repair the tower before placing the structures on top of the beams. Ohlman said the repairs could cost a little under $100,000, but he’s still waiting on quotes for the entire project.

While they wait, the children at the Immanuel Lutheran School who range from kindergarten through eighth grade. They left their mark on the church by writing their names on the steeple’s interior.

“It’s going to be a vast improvement,” Duane Rodine, who remembers driving past the tornado wreckage with his wife, said. “It’s a beautiful structure and well-made. I’m sure it will be a prominent site for the county and the community here because just a steeple in a rural setting is a real landmark.”

Pastor Ohlman hopes the project will be completed sometime in November, and the congregation hopes the stainless steel will help the steeple stick around for generations to come.

