Severe storms expected through Tuesday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong to severe storms are expected to impact central and eastern Nebraska through Tuesday evening with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain. The SPC has outlined a slight and enhanced risk for severe storms across the coverage area, with the enhanced risk across south central Nebraska into north central Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 8 PM Tuesday evening for parts of central and southwest Nebraska. An extension of the watch may be needed to cover parts of eastern Nebraska later this evening.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday evening for parts of central and western Nebraska. It may be extended to cover parts of eastern Nebraska later this evening. (KOLN)

Scattered to numerous strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours across central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Storms are expected to develop across central Nebraska through the early to mid-afternoon hours before storms quickly grow and congeal into a linear complex that will push across the coverage area. Winds along the leading edge of these storms could gust upwards of 60 to 70 MPH with large hail embedded in some of the stronger thunderstorms. The window for storms is from about 3 PM to 6 PM for central Nebraska, with Lincoln and eastern Nebraska’s window ranging from 6 PM through about 10 PM.

Storms are expected to develop quickly into a squall line across central Nebraska in the late afternoon with that line of strong storms pushing east across the coverage area through the evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain will be the main threats. (KOLN)

Areas of heavy rain are expected this afternoon and evening. Look for large swath of central and eastern Nebraska to likely receive anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″. Some areas will get more though, with high end amounts up to 1.00″ to 1.50″ expected.

Areas of heavy rain will be possible across central and eastern Nebraska through Tuesday night. Look for rainfall amounts to range from 0.25" to 0.75" for most areas, with locally higher amounts up to 1.00" to 1.50" possible. (KOLN)

Past 10 PM tonight, the weather should quiet down considerably with skies clearing out and becoming mostly clear by sunrise on Wednesday. Through the day then on Wednesday, skies should be mostly to partly sunny across the state with dry weather.

Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday with dry conditions. (KOLN)

Cooler temperatures headline the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Look for lows tonight to fall to the low 40s to low 50s for most with the coolest readings in the west.

Look for lows in the low 40s to the mid 50s into Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be much more seasonal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the state.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Lows into Thursday morning will be cool and comfortable, ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s from west to east.

Thursday morning lows are expected to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Thursday will start to cool back as a blast of colder air will begin to arrive. Look for highs to range from the low 60s in northern Nebraska to the low to mid 70s in southern parts of the state.

Look for highs in the low 60s to low 70s on Thursday afternoon. (KOLN)

Lows into Friday morning will be chilly - falling to the mid 30s to mid 40s across the state.

Chilly conditions are expected Friday morning with lows falling to the mid 30s to mid 40s. (KOLN)

High temperatures will struggle on Friday afternoon to finish the work week. Look for highs to range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and a small chance for some showers. North winds will also be on the strong side, gusting to 30 MPH or more through the day, making it feel like a pretty raw October day for many across the state.

Chilly temperatures are expected for Friday with highs in the 50s. (KOLN)

Temperatures stay cool to start the weekend, but begin to rebound by Sunday into next week. Look for lows on both Saturday and Sunday morning to dip into the mid 30s for Lincoln, leading to some areas of patchy frost being possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Cooler to chilly conditions are expected for the remainder of the week before temperatures begin to rebound late this weekend into next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.