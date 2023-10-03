Thousands reported stolen from Grand Island child care center

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police is investigating a theft at St. Paul’s Christian Child Care.

The facility is located at 1515 S. Harrison Street.

GIPD said officers spoke with with staff members from St. Paul’s Cornerstone Early Learning Center at the police department on Monday. It was reported that an excess of $150,000 had been stolen.

This is an open and active investigation.

